Two Shootings Just Hours Apart in Saginaw County

The Buena Vista Township Police Department was on the scene of a shooting Tuesday, July 4. A 26-year-old man was injured after a fight broke out at the Liquor Basket Party Store at 3581 Dixie Highway. The fight continued into the parking lot, where the man was shot around 8:00 p.m. Police believe the suspect is driving a white vehicle but there’s no information on the make or model.

A second shooting occurred in downtown Saginaw just before midnight. Saginaw Police responded to the area of Ketcham and River Roads. The victim in that incident was transported to a local hospital. Both victims are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in either case. It’s unknown if the two incidents are related.