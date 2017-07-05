Two Shootings Just Hours Apart in Saginaw County
By Michael Percha
|
Jul 5, 2017 @ 12:10 PM

The Buena Vista Township Police Department was on the scene of a shooting Tuesday, July 4. A 26-year-old man was injured after a fight broke out at the Liquor Basket Party Store at 3581 Dixie Highway. The fight continued into the parking lot, where the man was shot around 8:00 p.m. Police believe the suspect is driving a white vehicle but there’s no information on the make or model.

A second shooting occurred in downtown Saginaw just before midnight. Saginaw Police responded to the area of Ketcham and River Roads. The victim in that incident was transported to a local hospital. Both victims are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in either case. It’s unknown if the two incidents are related.

Related Content

Saginaw Township Trustees Okay Public Safety Equip...
Bay City Commission To Ultimately Decide Center An...
Double Fatal Crash Under Investigation
Social Media Company Opens in Saginaw
Fire Destroys Bay City’s Former Van Poppelen...
Dow Chemical Signs Agreements Advancing Strategic ...
Comments