Two People Rescued From Rough Waters Off Huron County
By John Hall
|
Aug 19, 2017 @ 9:18 AM

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson is reminding mariners to know their own and their boat’s limits when out in rough water.

That followed a rescue shortly after Noon Friday about three quarters of a mile offshore of the Huron Dunes sub-division in Hume Township.

That’s where a 14 foot catamaran sailboat had flipped amidst waves in excess of Five feet.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded in a 31 foot patrol boat and found a 61 year old man from Iowa in the water near the catamaran and his 28 year old daughter paddling up to help him in a kayak.

Both wore life jackets and were uninjured.

The man, his daughter and the kayak were brought aboard with a tow line attached to the  catamaran which was towed to the Port Austin harbor.

That’s where the father and daughter were dropped off.

 

