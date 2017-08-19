Two People Rescued From Rough Waters Off Huron County

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson is reminding mariners to know their own and their boat’s limits when out in rough water.

That followed a rescue shortly after Noon Friday about three quarters of a mile offshore of the Huron Dunes sub-division in Hume Township.

That’s where a 14 foot catamaran sailboat had flipped amidst waves in excess of Five feet.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded in a 31 foot patrol boat and found a 61 year old man from Iowa in the water near the catamaran and his 28 year old daughter paddling up to help him in a kayak.

Both wore life jackets and were uninjured.

The man, his daughter and the kayak were brought aboard with a tow line attached to the catamaran which was towed to the Port Austin harbor.

That’s where the father and daughter were dropped off.