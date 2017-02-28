Two Mt. Pleasant Men Arrested for Fleeing Police

Two men are lodged in the Isabella County Jail following their arrest for fleeing police Sunday, Feb. 26. 26-year-old Audie Hawkins of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for fleeing and eluding after failing to stop for a traffic violation at the intersection of Oak and Illinois Streets around 10:45 p.m. He made no attempt to slow down and led the officer onto Locust St., stopping suddenly. The passenger, 31-year-old Antonio Flores, left the vehicle and barricaded himself in a nearby residence. The officer convinced Flores to come out of the house, where a struggle ensued. He was arrested for resisting and obstructing.

Hawkins is being held on a $6,000 bond and Flores is being held on a $5,000 bond.