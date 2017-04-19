Two Evening and One Morning Shootings Under Investigation

Police in Buena Vista Township and Saginaw were investigating reported evening shootings Tuesday.

Buena Vista Police responded to the 3200 block of Walters about 7:30 P-M where a 43 year old woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on her condition.

A suspect has been identified as 43 year old Curtis Lee Richardson. He’s described as black, five feet six inches tall and weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Clothing included a burgundy coat, black shirt and black pants. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Then Saginaw Police were called shortly before 9:45 P-M to the 1400 block of Gage near South Park. Police also described the victim as a woman wounded by someone driving by. There was no initial word on her condition either.

A third shooting took place in Saginaw following the others. Saginaw Police responded to the 1300 block of Adams around 3:50 Wednesday morning. Police discovered a 28 year old male lying outside. He was confirmed dead at a local hospital. A black Chevy Equinox was seen driving away from the scene. It’s unknown if the third shooting is connected to the others.

State Police personnel were assisting Saginaw Police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call 9-1-1 or Crime Stopper’s at 1-800-422-JAIL.