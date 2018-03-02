Two Dead in Shooting on CMU Campus

Two people are dead after a Friday morning shooting at a Central Michigan University campus dormitory. The campus, nearby schools and even some businesses in Mt. Pleasant were placed on lockdown as police searched for the suspect, 19-year-old James Davis, Jr. who is still at large. Students and staff were told to shelter in place. Police say the shooting was domestic in nature. Some reports say the two victims may have been Davis’ parents, but police did not immediately confirm that. No one else was injured.

Those planning to come to campus to pick up students for spring break were told to stay off campus until further notice. Parents were being directed to the Comfort Inn on Mission St. University, where staff was on site to support the families.

The school posted an alert around 9:30 a.m. on its Facebook page about shots being fired at Campbell Hall. An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students. The shooting occurred on the last day of classes before spring break.

CMU’s Mt. Pleasant campus has about 23,000 students.