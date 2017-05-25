Two Charged in Connection with Fatal Heroin Overdose

Two men have been charged in connection with a woman’s fatal heroin overdose. Twenty-six-year-old Emily Dennis of Caro died April 20 at a home in Elmwood Township, near Cass City. Tuscola County Sheriff Deputies, responding to reports of a possible overdose, found her dead when they arrived.

An autopsy determined that Dennis died of drug intoxication. After further investigation, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s office says her boyfriend, 22-year-old Adam Maxson, is facing multiple drug charges, including Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Causing Death.

Another man, 23-year-old Tyler Meffer, is charged with the same crime, plus several others.

(photos courtesy Tuscola County Sheriff’s office)