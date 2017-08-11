Two Arrests Announced In Huron County Drug Investigation

After acting on a tip about the sale of heroin earlier this month, Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies in conjunction with Bad Axe Police began an investigation that led to controlled buys of what was fentanyl.

Sheriff Kelly Hanson says two Bad Axe men have been arrested, formally charged and arraigned for felony sale of fentanyl.

43 year old Jason Loughner posted a $7,500 or 10% bond after arraignment and has since been released.

His companion, 26 year old Joshua Nowiski continues to be held in the Huron County Jail on that fentanyl felony sale charge as well as for a no bond parole violation.

Hanson says the investigation will continue.