Two Arrests Announced In Huron County Drug Investigation
By John Hall
|
Aug 11, 2017 @ 10:45 PM
ANPEKF Police lights illuminated on car

After acting on a tip about the sale of heroin earlier this month, Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies in conjunction with Bad Axe Police began an investigation that led to controlled buys of what was fentanyl.

Sheriff Kelly Hanson says two Bad Axe men have been arrested, formally charged and arraigned for felony sale of fentanyl.

43 year old Jason Loughner posted a $7,500 or 10%  bond after arraignment and has since been released.

His companion, 26 year old Joshua Nowiski continues to be held in the Huron County Jail on that fentanyl felony sale charge as well as for a no bond parole violation.

Hanson says the investigation will continue.

 

Related Content

Bay City School Board Asking Staff To Make Plans T...
Police Warn Popular Internet Game Can Be Dangerous
Alma Police Investigate Suspicious Death, Woman In...
Bay City Votes To Amend Agreement With Hampton Tow...
Bay City Department of Public Safety Names Bromber...
Six More State Employees Charged in Flint Water Cr...
Comments