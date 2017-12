A Millington man is behind bars after allegedly hurting an infant. The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of child abuse Friday, Dec. 8 in Millington, where police discovered a seven-month-old with a broken leg. Deputies arrested 29-year-old Jonathan Show, boyfriend of the child’s mother. He’s being held on an $80,000 cash/surety bond on charges of second, third and fourth degree child abuse and possession of marijuana.