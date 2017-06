June 1, 2017

The Morning Team’s Charlie Rood and Dave Mauer cover the latest on the Trump-Russia-Leakers controversy. A recent poll indicates that a majority of Americans believe those linking information regarding President Trump’s dealings with Russia are committing an act of treason. Charlie shares more info from the poll.

