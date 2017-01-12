Trial Begins for Woman Accused of Aiding Illegal Immigrants

The trial has started in U.S. District Court in Bay City for a woman indicted by a federal grand jury who faces charges of conspiring to deliver and manage illegal aliens at farms near Harbor Beach in Huron County. The case against Irene Maria Martinez Gonzalez is being heard by Judge Thomas Ludington. The trial began with jury selection Tuesday, January 10 and is expected to last through most of next week. The investigation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement found that Gonzalez transported illegal aliens to farms, then helped them once they were working by cashing their paychecks at a local bank and shopping for necessities for a fee. Investigators say Gonzalez also would help illegal aliens send wire transfers to Mexico. Assistant U.S. Attorney Janet Parker is presenting the charges against Gonzalez. Gonzalez is represented by Caro Attorney Robert Bates. Three other people were also charged with criminal activities as part of the investigation of bringing illegal immigrants to Huron County.