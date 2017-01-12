Tri-City Troopers Honored for Patrols and Investigations

Two state police troopers from the Tri-City post in Freeland have been honored with the Cpl. Samuel A. Mapes Criminal Patrol and Investigation Award. Cpl. Mapes was an early pioneer in criminal patrol and investigation. He was killed in the line of duty during the prohibition era.

Troopers Justin Kemerer and Adam Whited were among the top five percent of troopers in their district for excelling in proactive patrols and investigations closed by felony arrests. They will have the opportunity to be the first troopers at the Tri-City post to drive the 100th anniversary special edition black and gold patrol cars. Also recognized for outstanding patrol work were Troopers Zachary Tebedo, Travis Pohl, Corbin Holt and Ken Campbell.