Transgender Bathroom and Locker Room Use

Recently, President Trump changed guidelines regarding transgender students usage of bathrooms and locker rooms.

Instead of federal guidelines enacted by President Obama allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identifies, President Trump will allow individual states to set their own guidelines.

POLL QUESTION: Should transgender students bathroom and locker room usage be a federal or individual state issue?

– This should be a federal decision

– This should be left to individual states to decide

– I don’t know

