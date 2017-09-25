Tragedy for the Family of Senator Ken Horn

The family of State Senator Ken Horn of Frankenmuth is mourning the loss of his two-year-old granddaughter. In a statement released by his office on Monday, Horn said, “With a deeply broken heart, it falls to me to announce the drowning death of my granddaughter Zelda ‘Zellie’ Rowan Horn. Zellie just celebrated her second birthday. She is survived by her parents, Kevin and Ruth, and her brother Liam. Our entire family is struggling to come to grips with this tragedy and our first day without Zellie. ”

Zellie died at Covenant HealthCare about 8:30 Sunday night, after drowning in a backyard pool. Frankenmuth police responded to the family home about 7:00 p.m., after the little girl had been pulled from the water. Her father was performing CPR when police arrived, and she was rushed

to the hospital.

Horn’s statement also said, “we would like to share our deep appreciation to our area first responders; firefighters, police and EMT that arrived quickly on the scene. We also extend our most sincere gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Covenant Hospital for your care and empathy.”

