Toys For Tots Campaign Picking Up Steam In Saginaw County

The annual Toys For Tots campaign to put smiles on the faces of needy children with presents under the tree in time for Christmas morning is picking up steam in Saginaw County.

A major shopping spree took place at Meijer on Tittabawassee in Kochville Township Wednesday evening with the purchase of thousands of dollars worth of toys and games thanks to recent cash donations.

Coordinator Robin Heise of Saginaw County Toys For Tots who helped oversee that effort says he’s hearing from more families who are being added on to an already lengthy list requesting assistance.

To find out more, you’re encouraged to go to Toys For Tots. org.