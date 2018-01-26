Town Hall In Birch Run Examines Efforts To Improve Veterans Health Care

A Town Hall for area veterans held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7542 in Birch Run Thursday and organized by Saginaw’s Aleda Lutz V-A Medical Center considered ways of improving care for those who have served the nation.

Medical Center officials say there’s no longer a “one size fits all” approach and that veterans are playing a greater role in determining their own care.

Another trend involves the Medical Center encouraging veterans to form their own support groups in the community to encourage each other while still being able to refer to the V-A for assistance on specific issues.

To find out more about services including crisis counseling go on line to w-w-w. Saginaw. V-A .gov.