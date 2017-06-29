Tough Budget Adjustments Approved By Bay City School Board

Bay City school board trustees approved a combined $1,240,000 in changes for the coming fiscal year budget which starts Saturday.

Outgoing Superintendent Janet Greif says four teacher positions will be left vacant along with two central office administrator and three building principal slots.

There will also be no hall monitors provided for in the general fund.

One less school bus will be purchased than originally planned and savings from leaving community based Bay Three TV will be diverted into the general fund.

Grief explained the moves will keep the coming year’s budget balanced and address half of a projected deficit for the 2018-19 school year.

The board vote turned out five to one with Vice President Tom Baird not present and trustee Pauline Helmling casting the lone no vote.