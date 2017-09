Here’s a Latin version of Sushi, sure to be a party delight.

Ingredients:

3 ounces Sour Cream or Chip Dip

2 tablespoons Salsa

8 ounces Cream Cheese

1/4 cup Green Onions, chopped

3 10-inch Flour Tortillas

Method:

Combine the sour cream, salsa, cream cheese and onions.

Spread evenly over the tortillas.

Roll up.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate several hours.

Cut into 1/2 to 3/4 inch slices.

Serve with extra salsa, if desired.