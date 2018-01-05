Top “First Day” Indie Songs Of 2017

January 5, 2017

Finally finished the “Top Five ‘Pat’s Indie Picks’ For 2017.” All of these songs were featured on WSGW’s First Day during the year. I’ve also provided an “Honorable Mention” list at the bottom of the page since there were many other fine songs throughout the year.

5) “Odyssey” The Accidentals—Odyssey— (2017)

Another Michigan gem. Savannah Buist, Katie Larson, and Michael Dause released not only one of my favorite songs of 2017, but one of my favorite albums. These kids delve into pop, indie rock, indie folk, experimental, and singer-songwriter genres with sophisticated lyrics on the album. Yes, I call anyone in their early 20’s “kids,” which is why I’m incredibly impressed by their work. They’re only going to get better and better. Thanks for making Michigan proud, guys!

4) “Die Young” Sylvan Esso—What Now–(2017)

Maybe electro-pop isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but the noise Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn create is infectious. Whether it’s the purposefully ironic “Radio,” or the indefatigable “Just Dancing,” Sylvan Esso has found a formula that keeps bringing in more and more fans. But it’s “Die Young” that shows Amelia’s songwriter’s growth and tenderness. This one slapped me in the face when I first heard it, and that’s why it’s on the Top Five list!

3) “Edge Of Town” Middle Kids—Middle Kids (EP)

It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of Australian indie rock since Courtney Barnett has graced the top spot on this list for the last two years! Middle Kids hit the ground running with “Edge Of Town,” and I ran with them. The song’s versatility is what caught my ear the very first time I heard it. The song doesn’t end where it begins. It’s a fun ride, but Hannah Joy’s vocals truly closed to deal for me.

2) “Petals) Tops—Sugar At The Gate–(2017)

The Montreal band released “Petals” back in the spring, and I couldn’t wait to download Sugar At The Gate. Jane Penny’s warm vocals are always a wonder, and David Carriere’s precision guitar work provides a striking accompaniment. Combined, they produce a sound that’s refreshingly their own. While “Petals” sounds like warm sunshine at first, Penny’s “Got a phone full of numbers/And list full of names/No one to call/Not much to say, anyway” lyric, followed by Carreire’s melancholic lick signals…I don’t know, apathy, sadness, or nostalgia for something that never was? That’s for you to figure out. And that’s when Tops are at their best.

1) “Creature Comfort” Arcade Fire–Everything Now–(2017)

Everything Now seems to have garnered its share of criticism (just read this Pitchfork review!), but that’s not to say Arcade Fire released a dud. Far from it. With “Creature Comfort,” Wyn and Regine use a driving, electro-rock collage of sound while describing how some people are driven close to the edge. The music doesn’t exactly match the story, but I think that’s the irony they’re trying to present. And I’m sorry, but “I’m a liar/Don’t doubt my sincerity” is pure Arcade Fire. And that’s why they are #1 on my 2017 list!

Here’s an honorable mentions list of some of the other great songs we featured in the Indie song segment during the year:

“I Was a Fool” Sunflower Bean–(2016)–Just missed the Top Five, but the Brooklyn trio released another strong track.

“Los Ageless” St. Vincent–MASSEDUCTION–(2017) What can’t she do? St. Vincent is the voice of a generation. It’s a crime she’s not on a top anything list!

“Dog Years” Maggie Rodgers—Now That The Light Is Fading–(2016) Another fantastic young talent, filled with great potential.

“Radio Kids” Strand Of Oaks—Hard Love–(2017) If this were a Top Ten list, this song would make it. Remarkable.

“Shark Smile” Big Thief–Capacity–(2017)

“Sugar For The Pill” Slowdive—Slowdive (2017) Released their first album in over two decades. And it contains this gorgeous track.

Westermarck—Charly Bliss–Guppy (2017) A fun, 90’s buzz, which will also win me over!

“J-Boy” Phoenix—Ti Amo–(2017) Nice to see these guys come back in 2017.

“In Undertow” Alvvays—Antisocialites–(2017) The Toronto-based band released another joy of an album. “Plimsoll Punks” is another great track, too!

“Want You Back” Haim—Something To Tell–The ladies unveiled their sophomore album in 2017, and let the world know they’ll be around for quite awhile!

“Hard To Say Goodbye” Washed Out–Mister Mellow–(2017) Ernest Greene returned after four years to give us a throwback chillwave tune for the summer.

“Friendship (Is A Small Boat In A Storm)—Chicano Batman–(2016) One of the coolest songs I featured on the show!

“Over Everything” Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile–Lotta Sea Lice–(2017) Courtney finished #1 on this list in two of the last three years. She joined up with Kurt Vile to release one of the best album’s of the year. I hope these two agree to release another album in the near future.

