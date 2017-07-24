It Took Trumpcare To Save Obamacare–Pat Political Point from July 23, 2017 “First Day”

July 23, 2017

Obamacare is enjoying its highest level of support than ever before. President Trump and Republican allies are to thank for that.

*******************************************************

The New York Times visited Doylestown, Pennsylvania to gauge how people feel about health care in America.

The Times interviewed 58-year old Jeff Bahrin, who once opposed Obamacare, but now doesn’t want to Republicans repeal the health care law.

Bahrin said that Republicans simply just can’t take-away the health insurance of some 20-million Americans. He warned, “It’s not the right thing to do.”

According to the latest Kaiser Health Tracking poll, 61% of Americans opposed the GOP’s efforts to repeal Obamacare for Trumpcare. And 65% of those polled don’t back the GOP’s drive to reduce federal funding for Medicaid.

Instead, seven-in-ten voters want to see bipartisan efforts to fix the broken parts of Obamacare.

And it’s those numbers that made several GOP senators flinch when they finally had the chance to fulfill their seven-year promise of repealing the law.

That’s what makes The New York Times story even more telling.

One Doylestown, PA, resident told the Times, “I can’t remember why I opposed it.”

I can’t remember why I opposed it.

That resident also told The Times everybody needs some kind of health insurance, but the GOP doesn’t even have a plan to make that possible.

Jennifer Bell said she suffers neurological damage from a serious car wreck in 2013. Bell was unable to continue her job which provided her with insurance. She had find part-time work, and relied on Obamacare’s Medicaid Expansion to get covered.

Bell talked about the importance of health insurance coverage:

“If the condition doesn’t kill you, the stress of having it does, in this country,” she added. “The fact that people do without health insurance is a sin, in my opinion.”

It is a sin, which baffles me as to why President Trump hopes Obamacare fails. Because, if it fails, that means Trump will celebrate the fact that millions will lose essential health care benefits.

You’d think that Republicans–especially conservative Republicans–would want to see Obamacare flourish.

Recall, the idea of an individual mandate was rooted in conservative think tanks. The Heritage Foundation backed the idea of forcing everyone to buy insurance. It’s similar to car insurance, in that if you drive, you must be part of the insurance pool.

I know, I can hear some of yelling, “People choose to drive, Pat!”

True, but there are some who need cars as transportation to work. So it’s kind of a need, too.

So, the same is true with health.

The conservative insurance mandate idea was meant as a counter to those who advocated for a Single Payer system. The mandate made sure everyone took responsibility for having some type of insurance, or you paid a penalty.

And it further baffles me that conservatives want their very idea repealed, but fail to give insurance companies a financial benefit to covering sick people.

Conservatives agree we must keep the Obamacare provision to prevent insurance companies from refusing to cover people with pre-existing conditions.

But insurance companies aren’t real excited about being forced to cover sick people without getting healthy people in the overall pool.

This one example alone shows how bankrupt conservatives are with health care coverage ideas.

Instead, some influential voices spew language that nobody should want the government to cover for them.

That’s the argument they’ve got.

That’s it.

Let’s just allow the free market to decide the fate of millions of Americans without any governmental support?

It’s that kind of bankrupt ideology that perhaps explains why more Americans than ever are supporting a Single Payer system.

They look to our neighbors to the north, and wonder why we can’t have the same here in the United States, the richest country in the world.

I’m not saying Single Payer is a panacea. Every health care system has its negatives.

But Americans like the notion of government providing a backstop, which is why they support Medicaid and Medicare.

Perhaps a hybrid Single-Payer-Private-Insurance system is exactly what we’ll end-up with when all is said and done.

Maybe we’ll provide Medicare insurance for those 50 and older, and then further expand Medicaid coverage for millions of Americans.

Then, we can purchase supplemental private insurance if we want more than the government can provide.

That kind of idea seemed like a dream.

But thanks to President Trump and the GOP, the dream is looking more likely to become a reality.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.