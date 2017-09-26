Today’s Tuesday Tour Stop: Fralia’s!

What a great show we had today at Fralia’s in Saginaw! They’ve been an Old Saginaw City favorite for 13 years now, serving up some of the best sandwiches, salads and soups anywhere! Thanks Adam and Jennifer for being great hosts and telling us all about Fralia’s and your thoughts on the restaurant business. In case you didn’t hear, the name is a combination of the owners’ daughter’s name (Frances) and niece’s name (Amelia). We always wondered about that! http://www.fralias.com/

(photos by Ann Williams)

Also, today (9/26) is National Key Lime Pie Day! If you need one in a hurry, here’s a recipe from our Listen to the Mrs. files for “Easy Key Lime Pie.”

9-inch graham cracker crust

1 small box lime Jello (can use sugar free)

2 cartons key lime yogurt

8 oz. Cool Whip

Dissolve Jello in 1/3 cup boiling water. Fold in yogurt and cool whip. Pour into crust. Chill before serving. Enjoy!

