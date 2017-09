Hot Cross Buns are usually associated with the season of Lent and Easter, but they’re also known as “soul cakes.” According to information on the subject, that’s one reason they’re celebrated on September 11th, in memory of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

