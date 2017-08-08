Tobico Marsh Hunting Proposal Pulled Off D-N-R Commission Agenda

A proposal to allow hunting in the Tobico Marsh area of Bay County has been pulled off the Thursday agenda of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Commission meeting in Jackson.

That followed a stormy public information meeting on the issue at the Bay City State Recreation Area Monday night featuring strong criticism of the plan.

State Representative Brian Elder who helped organize the meeting called it the best outcome.

The Bay City Democrat says the D-N-R will now be able to take a closer look at the issue over the next several weeks before deciding how to proceed.

Another agenda item changing the name of the Bay City State Recreation Area back to its original designation of the Bay City State Park will still be

considered by the Commission.

The term Bay City State Park had been in effect for over 70 years until being changed in 1994.