To Major League Baseball: Don’t Think. It Only Makes Things Worse

Time for another Sunday Sports Commentary on WSGW’s First Day.

Major League Baseball is toying with the idea of changing extra innings.

According to Yahoo Sports, the league is testing an idea in the minors where a runner would automatically start on second base during each extra inning. So, instead of earning a double, baseball would just place a runner at second with nobody out.

The reason for this move? To save time.

The sport’s only been around for some 120 years or so, but please let’s mess with the one part of baseball that separates it from other sports.

Baseball doesn’t have a clock. That’s baseball’s shtick. Extra innings baseball is like free baseball! It’s also exciting baseball.

Extra innings baseball forces managers and players to plan differently. It forces managers to utilize strategy on which pitchers to send to the mound and when. Batters must change their approaches, especially if there’s a runner on-base! Instead of swinging for the fences, moving runners close to home is the primary goal.

However, one swing of the bat can end the game as well.

True, a long extra inning affair can be exhausting for teams and fans. And it can have negative effects on a team for the next game if most of the bullpen has been used.

But Baseball is a marathon. It’s not a sprint. A long extra inning game is just part of the sport, just like a three-overtime sudden death playoff hockey game.

If owners truly wanted to shorten the game, or the season, to make the game a bit more fan friendly, there are some other solutions.

How about expanding the strike zone? The one reason games feel like they last as long as a Rush album is because the strike zone is too small. Make hitters have to be aggressive.

How about expanding the rosters? That would help with fatigue of a long season.

How about the National League adopt the designated hitter? It’s more exciting to watch a hitter at the plate than watching a pitcher take his three fruitless swings, and take a seat in the dugout. It would also quicken the game as managers wouldn’t have to keep making last-second changes by replacing a pitcher with a pinch-batter.

Finally, I know owners don’t want to give-up money…ever…but shorten the season to 152 games! Take-off Mondays after a long weekend of baseball.

Then the baseball playoffs can begin in late September, and won’t have to watch the Fall Classic in November!

Seriously, Major League Baseball, you guys cause more trouble when you think. Make the real changes that will please both players and fans, please.

