Tire Thief Arrested in Thomas Township

Saginaw Township detectives arrested a man Monday, Jan. 22 suspected of stealing tires and rims from parked vehicles over several months. The thefts have occurred in multiple counties, including Saginaw County and were taken while the vehicles were at local businesses.

Police arrested the 30-year-old male suspect from Buena Vista Township just after midnight. The suspect was allegedly stealing the tires and rims from a Chevy Silverado pickup truck from a business in Thomas Township. He has admitted to police to involvement in thefts spanning several months. He’s currently held at the Saginaw County Jail.