Time To Say ‘History’ To Confederate Flags & Statues–“Pat Political Point”

Listen to this week’s “Pat Political Point” from this past First Day show on WSGW. Confederate flags and statues commemorating the Confederacy are being removed throughout the South. So, why is this a bad thing?

The city of New Orleans is removing statues of old Confederate heroes. It’s a vote the city’s mayor backed, and those statues have indeed been removed.

Statues featuring Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard, once stood in public spaces throughout the city of New Orleans. As did a few others which paid respect to those who fought against Reconstruction.

Of course, this is all preceded by the state of South Carolina removing it’s state flag–the Confederate flag–from the state capitol grounds. The impetus for that action was the hate crime Dylan Roof perpetuated when he killed nine black parishoners in their church.

Celebrating the Confederacy is something that has always confounded me.

It’s confounded me because the Confederacy stood for a lost cause that would’ve kept America in the past. It’s confounded me because the Confederacy’s lost cause was the right to keep the practice of slavery alive and well. It’s confounded me because the Confederacy’s lost cause was steeped in hatred and ignorance.

It’s confounded me because the Confederacy…lost.

History is written by the victors.

The Union side, which fought to keep together America’s fractured pieces, prevailed. Through four years of destructiveness, violence, and turmoil, the war ended with President Lincoln’s original goal to keep the Union together, even though Lincoln originally tried to avert war.

Once war couldn’t be avoided, Lincoln decided to crush the rebellion.

If you haven’t watched the film, “Lincoln,” there’s a poignant and sad scene where Lincoln and Secretary State William Seward meet with a confederate delegation on ending the war.

What would be known as the Hampton Roads Conference, Lincoln offers terms to end the war, but presents to them the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which had just passed Congress. It’s that amendment the Confederate delegation just can’t accept, and so, the war sadly pressed-on for no purpose whatsoever.

The thought of freed black people was something the Confederates couldn’t accept.

Well, the Confederates lost.

And that means statues or flags commemorating the Confederacy cannot stand in public spaces.

Oh, I’m not advocating that we erase American History. Not at all.

Of course, historical grounds such as Gettysburg, should contain statues or plaques of Confederate personnel to help with the education as to how that battle unfolded.

And I’m all for such statues being displayed in museums to help with the education of that war, and how to avoid such catastrophe in the future.

And of course, I’m not saying you erase the thousands and thousands of Confederate soldiers who perished in that war.

But the Union won the Civil War. That meant the notion of a strong federal government prevailed. That meant the horrific practice of slavery was over–a practice that the North had participated in, as well.

That meant the principles espoused by the Confederacy were dead.

That also meant that America had prevailed against sedition.

You see, that’s what the Confederate flag represented. That’s what General Robert E. Lee represented.

Sedition.

They represented keeping slavery alive.

Sure, you’ll hear some argue that the Confederacy was fighting to preserve “states rights.”

Sure, the rights for states to do…what?

You know the answer.

So when I see people (some of whom are self-described “patriots”) flying the confederate flag or protesting the tearing-down of Confederate statues, I find myself confused and dumbfounded.

You’re flying or defending symbols that are antithetical to what this country has become. You’re defending symbols that serve to divide America, not bring her together.

The National Review’s DeRoy Murdock argues we shouldn’t be in the business of erasing history. Murdock says that Confederate statues and plaques are historical, aesthetic works of art that shouldn’t fall victim to political correctness.

There are many great parts about the South that we can all celebrate. Great food. Nice people. Warm Weather. Influential music. I’m still not sold on grits, though.

That’s why Southern heritage will survive without Robert E. Lee statues.

Why celebrate and defend the ugly history of slavery? If you call yourself a patriot, why defend a rebellion that sought to destroy the foundation of this country?

You know these symbols serve to divide. Those who defend them know that. It’s not being politically correct to demand those symbols to eradicated from public spaces.

It’s not erasing history. It’s recognizing that certain parts of the past deserve not to be celebrated.

