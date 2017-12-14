It Was A Time To Remember Those Who Died Serving Their Community

As the Christmas season approaches, Bay County law enforcement officers remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

During Wednesday night’s ‘Project Blue Light’ ceremony, sponsored by the Bay Arenac ISD law enforcement students, Bay City Public Safety Officer Brandon Murphy recounted his being shot trying to arrest a home invasion suspect.

Murphy says the February, 2015, incident was on his mind after he recovered from his injuries. Murphy told his law enforcement brothers and sisters there was nothing he could have done to prevent the shooting and they should rely on their training and faith.

The ceremony at Bay City’s First Presbyterian church honored four who died this year…Norton Shores Police Officer Jonathon Ginka, Michigan State Police Trooper Timothy O’Neill, Antrim County Sheriff K 9 Officer Ori and Oakland County Sheriff Deputy Eric Overall.

Murphy says attending a police funeral is difficult. He hopes he never has to attend another funeral, but if an officer makes that sacrifice, he wants to honor his law enforcement brother or sister.

During the ceremony, those officers in Michigan who died in the line of duty over the past 16 years were remembered. Officers from all Bay County law enforcement agencies, plus those from departments across Michigan and Ontario, attended with black bands over their badges.