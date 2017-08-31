Time to Hit the Trail…

That’s because August 31st is National Trail Mix Day! We shared some interesting info on the show today (see the link below) about how this tasty snack came about, plus a recipe from the Listen to the Mrs. files. Here it is:
Hitting the Trail Mix (it’s in our cookbook #4)
1 cup raisins
1/2 cup dry roasted peanuts
1/2 cup sunflower seeds
1/ cup almonds, toasted
1/2 cup coconut, toasted, or unsweetened coconut chips, toasted
Mix all and store in a cool, dry place. Or, pack 1/2 cup portions in small plastic bags for snacking, or lunch boxes.