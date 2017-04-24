Tigers Already Sufferning Big Injuries–Sunday Sports Take with WSGW’s Pat Johnston

This week’s “Sunday Sports Take with Pat Johnston” on WSGW’s First Day covers the sudden rash of key injuries affecting the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers must field a healthy team if they intend to compete for a playoff spot in 2017. But injuries to Miguel Cabrera, Jose Iglesias, and J.D. Martinez are already causing worry with Tigers’ fans. As Pat says, better to have the injuries now rather than later in the Summer.

That being said, this early season injury bug doesn’t bode well for the Tigers.

