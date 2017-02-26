Thumb Vegetable Meeting Update

The Thumb Veg Meeting will be held on March 17, from 8:30 am to 1 pm at the Countryside Banquet Center at 596 S Cedar St (M-53), in Imlay City. That is on the west side of the road, just north of the fairgrounds. Parking is on the south side and rear of the building.

The original venue was scheduled for Lenny Miller’s Restaurant in Dryden, but Lenny passed away in January and the restaurant has since closed.

The meeting will include a variety of updates for our MSU vegetable research specialists, including disease, insect, and weed control information. We will also have a discussion on cover cropping in vegetable systems.