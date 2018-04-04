Three Seriously Injured In Two Vehicle Crash In Frankenmuth Area
By John Hall
|
Apr 4, 2018 @ 1:43 AM
(Photo courtesy Frankenmuth Police)

Frankenmuth Police are investigating a two vehicle crash that left three people with serious injuries.

Police and firefighters responded about 5:20 P-M Tuesday to Junction Road near Weiss.

Officials say an eastbound S-U-V on Junction driven by a 47 year old Frankenmuth Township man with his 10 year old daughter as a passenger was struck head on by another S-U-V driven by a 40 year old Saginaw man that apparently crossed the center line.

All three victims who wore their seat belts were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

RELATED CONTENT

