Three Saginaw Township Auto Accidents Injure Six

Investigators check the damage from a chain reaction collision on Gratiot by the Saginaw Country Club. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw Township Police say six people suffered minor injuries in three separate accidents Tuesday afternoon.

One crash, on Gratiot, by the Saginaw Country Club, involved a Saginaw Township patrol car and five other vehicles. Investigators said the officer was stopped on eastbound Gratiot, waiting to make a left turn into the golf course. An eastbound van driver failed to see other vehicles ahead were stopped in the left lane, causing a chain reaction collision. State Police are investigating that crash with two people hurt.

Two other Saginaw Township crashes, each with two vehicles involved, were at Shattuck and Hermansau and one in the 5100 block of State, west of Center. Two people in each crash reported minor injuries.

