Three Bay City Men Who Rescued Ice Fisherman Return To Hooters For Free Meal And Celebration

The Bay City Hooters Restaurant hosted a free meal Thursday evening as a thank you for the three Bay City men who rescued a fisherman who fell through the Saginaw River ice late Saturday afternoon.

Eric Waroff went out to celebrate his birthday accompanied by his friends Michael Barrowmen and Chris Lutenske .

Waroff explained they made their choice to eat at Hooters at the last minute and sat at the one table where the window shade had NOT been lowered on that bright, sunny day.

Once the three men saw the struggling fisherman, they made their way quickly to a nearby marina where someone handed them a fishnet and a rope which they tied together and used to help pull him to safety.

Waroff estimated the rescue took roughly three to five minutes with everyone’s adrenaline racing.