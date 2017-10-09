Three Arrested In Saginaw Township Weekend Break-In

Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl says an alert neighbor notified authorities and helped thwart a weekend break-in at the Rite-Aid on 3050 Bay Road.

Pussehl says the initial call came in around Two Saturday morning when the neighbor noticed the suspects trying to break in.

Township Police and State Police then set up a perimeter around the building.

Three suspects, all of whom were from Saginaw, were arrested.

They included a 29 year old female and a 17 year old male along with a 14 year old male who when chased down on foot by officers had a handgun in his possession.

Alcohol and tobacco products taken from the store were recovered.

The 17 and 29 year old’s were taken to the Saginaw County Jail while the 14 year old was transported to the County’s Juvenile Detention Center.

Township Detectives are seeking formal charges from the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office in the case.