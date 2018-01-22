They shut it down…for what?

Correct me if I’m wrong. After a three day shutdown of the federal government the senate voted today to reopen Washington until February 8th. And in doing so the senate has agreed to exactly the same proposal that was on the table Thursday of last week.

Look, I am not going to play the blame game. Truth is there is enough blame to go around. Both sides are playing politics at our expense.

Ask the democrats and they will call it the Trump shutdown. Ask the republicans and they will call it the Schumer shutdown. That says it all. It’s politics as usual.

When will congress get its act together. Pass a year long budget so that these extensions become obsolete. What a concept. Do the job you are paid to do.

But no, instead we are good all the way to February 8th. Any bets on whether we play this game again.

The system is broken, and the fix is nowhere in sight. Too bad for us.