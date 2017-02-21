The Michigan Insanity Dilemma–Pat Political Point Podcast

Click above to hear this week’s “Pat Political Point” from WSGW’s First Day. Remember, Pat’s views are Pat’s views only, and do not reflect the views of WSGW.

If there was one major positive that arose from the depths of America’s Great Depression of the 1930’s, it’s that we decided to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure. President Roosevelt’s New Deal policies sparked the need to revive and modernize our infrastructure to get the country back to work.

World War II immediately galvanized the entire country to refurbish our nation’s infrastructure needs.

We relied on many of the roads, bridges, pipelines, sewer systems, and communication lines put in place by my grandparents’ generation.

That way of thinking–a thinking that we control our own destinies, but also play a role in the common good of the American Dream–ended when President Ronald Reagan repeated these nine words:

Those words helped spawn a conservative orthodoxy that still stands today. It’s an orthodoxy that has stolen everything we built during the 20th century.

Thanks to those nine words, America’s basic infrastructure is becoming a worldwide joke.

A World Economic Forum report a few years ago ranked America’s infrastructure at #25 throughout the world.

#25?

Switzerland, naturally, had the top rated infrastructure.

And our infrastructure spending as a share of GDP is now “about half of Europe’s” spending. Trillions of dollars are needed just to catch-up.

We live in the richest country in the world, but for some reason, we can’t find it within ourselves to change course from the damaging–and quite frankly, insane–devotion to tax cuts for the most fortunate of society.

It’s almost like America is enjoying beating herself up. All in the name of tax cuts.

We reported here at WSGW how pavement fell through an I 75 overpass in Bay County’s Monitor Township. Nobody was hurt, and repairs are ongoing. But our infrastructure is literally crumbling here in the state of Michigan, like the rest of the country!

And need I remind everyone how the Flint Water Crisis also shined a glaring light on how we’re unable to provide clean, un-poisoned water to the citizens in that city?

Roads and clean water. It seems like those are basic necessities we all can agree are important, right?

For all of his massive failures, even Michigan Governor Rick Snyder acknowledges that single fact, which is why he pretty much endorsed his infrastructure task force’s recommendation of $4 billion extra dollars per year to fix Michigan.

It’s a sane approach to take. It’s something Snyder and I can find common ground.

Alas, of course, we live in Michigan. And if we live in Michigan, we live with the vapid insanity of the conservative legislature in Lansing.

Despite studies showing a need to repair the state, the right-wing Michigan state house is beginning a push to lower the state’s income tax from 4.25% to 3.9%.

All in the name to give the rich more money.

The state treasurer warned against this insane idea, citing the fact that Michigan has already provided over $2 billion in tax cuts for businesses. Oh, but House Republicans counter that fact by saying, yes, but now it’s time for the citizens to get tax relief.

Hold on, here.

I thought providing massive tax cuts to corporations would trickle-down to benefit us. That’s the mantra I’ve heard for decades from tax-cut devotees. Now, the conservatives in Lansing are admitting that the trickle-down theory isn’t exactly all what it’s cracked-up to be.

This state income tax cut guts over a billion dollars to our budget. That’s money for road repair, bridges, water pipe renewals, and yes, money for education and higher education.

All gone.

The tax cut for someone making $51,000 would mean a grand total savings of…$82.

However, the income tax cut would save millionaires around $4,000 a year.

That’s a massive redistribution of wealth at a time when we need that wealth spent on rebuilding Michigan.

Considering Michiganders pay on average $300 for vehicle repairs due to pothole damage, that $82 tax doesn’t go too far, does it?

At the moment, insanity is winning in Lansing, as a House panel voted to push the bill to the floor. Governor Snyder is fighting against its passage.

Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette is backing the measure. Just saying.

On the national side, well, leadership is lacking there, too.

President Trump says rebuilding America’s infrastructure is a top priority. But judging from that farce of a press conference last week, Trump attacks on the press and his political enemies seem far and away his biggest concerns.

The tax-cut insanity must end. Michigan is where we must make that stand. We must stand against debilitating tax cuts at the expense of keeping Michigan a viable player in today’s ever-changing world economy.

Rebuild, replace, and re-energize Michigan. That’s the need. Right now. Not more redistribution of wealth to the top.

By setting our priorities straight once again, we can rediscover what once made us great.

It’s up to us.

