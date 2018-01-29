Tennis Takes Center Court In Midland

Kari Miller prepares to serve to opponents Ellie Coleman (fore court) and Liezel Huber during a Legend Game, Monday. Miller's doubles partner is her aunt Anne Miller Borus. {WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt}

Professional women’s tennis takes center court at the Greater Midland Tennis Center this week. It’s the 30th Annual Dow Tennis Classic.

Tournament Director Scott Mitchell says a highlight of the nine day event is the student outreach. Mitchell said the Dow Chemical sponsored ‘Pros to Schools’ will reach over 3,000 students in various grade levels in Midland area classrooms. They’ll give tennis demonstrations in gyms and encourage the students to make good choices in their life.

Midland native Anne Miller Borus returns home to watch her niece Kari Miller compete in the 30th Annual Dow Tennis Classic. A former pro on the United States Tennis Association circuit, Borus lists a match play victory against Serena Williams.

Dow Chemical’s Karen Carter says the players are acting as positive role models. Studies show that by age 14, girls drop out of sports twice as often as boys. Another Dow employee, Mariana Matias, was born deaf, but grew up playing tennis. She was a top ranked professional in Brazil and represented her home country in last July’s ‘Deaflympics’, sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee. Matias will offer the first serve during Greater Midland Tennis Center match play at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday.

An estimated 15,000 fans are expected to watch the 30th Annual Dow Tennis Classic, though Sunday. Previous competitors in the Midland tourney include top rated payers Maria Sharapova and Anna Kournikova.

The Dow Tennis Classic started in 1989 and became the first $100,000 tourney on the United States Tennis Association’s women’s circuit in 2010.