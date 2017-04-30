Teen Agriculture Career Fair

By Terry Henne
|
Apr 30, 12:23 PM
This workshop will provide hands-on sessions to prepare teens to begin their journey into an agricultural career. It will include sessions to help you build your skills in the morning; and an opportunity to put your skills to work in the afternoon as you visit with potential employers from the agriculture field.

Workshop highlights will include:

  • How to build your professional network
  • Resume writing
  • Interview skills
  • Planning your career path

This event is partially sponsored under the 4-H Ag Innovators Experience grant from National 4-H Council and Monsanto.

Who: Teens ages 14-19 (on Jan. 1, 2017)

When: May 13 – Bavarian Inn Conference Center, 1 Covered Bridge Lane, Frankenmuth, MI 48734

Time:  8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: $20 (includes lunch)
Cancellations received on or after May 3 will not be refunded.

Accommodations

Michigan State University is committed to providing equal opportunity for participation in all programs, services and activities. Accommodations for persons with disabilities may be requested by contacting the event contact two weeks prior to the start of the event. Requests received after this date will be honored whenever possible.

Contact Information

For information please contact Betty Jo Krosnicki at nashbett@msu.edu or 810-648-2515, ext. 309.

