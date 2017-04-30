Teen Agriculture Career Fair

Workshop highlights will include:
- How to build your professional network
- Resume writing
- Interview skills
- Planning your career path
This event is partially sponsored under the 4-H Ag Innovators Experience grant from National 4-H Council and Monsanto.
Who: Teens ages 14-19 (on Jan. 1, 2017)
When: May 13 – Bavarian Inn Conference Center, 1 Covered Bridge Lane, Frankenmuth, MI 48734
Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cost: $20 (includes lunch)
Cancellations received on or after May 3 will not be refunded.
Accommodations
Michigan State University is committed to providing equal opportunity for participation in all programs, services and activities. Accommodations for persons with disabilities may be requested by contacting the event contact two weeks prior to the start of the event. Requests received after this date will be honored whenever possible.
Contact Information
For information please contact Betty Jo Krosnicki at nashbett@msu.edu or 810-648-2515, ext. 309.