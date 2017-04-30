Teen Agriculture Career Fair

The agriculture sector makes up nearly 1/4 of Michigan’s workforce. With jobs ranging anywhere from robotics, research and manual labor, to management, finance, communications, and everywhere in between. Regardless where your expertise lies, there may be a job for you somewhere along the spectrum of moving food and agriculture products from the farm to the consumer.

This workshop will provide hands-on sessions to prepare teens to begin their journey into an agricultural career. It will include sessions to help you build your skills in the morning; and an opportunity to put your skills to work in the afternoon as you visit with potential employers from the agriculture field.

Workshop highlights will include:

How to build your professional network

Resume writing

Interview skills

Planning your career path

This event is partially sponsored under the 4-H Ag Innovators Experience grant from National 4-H Council and Monsanto.



Who: Teens ages 14-19 (on Jan. 1, 2017)

When: May 13 – Bavarian Inn Conference Center, 1 Covered Bridge Lane, Frankenmuth, MI 48734



Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: $20 (includes lunch)

Cancellations received on or after May 3 will not be refunded.