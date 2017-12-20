Tax Reform – Yeah or Nay

Okay…now we have so called tax reform. That’s great. But let us not put the horse before the cart. Hold the celebration until you find out how this new tax revision affects you. Forget the right saying its all about the middle class. Forget the left that says its only for the rich. Truth is they are both right and wrong.

This 500-plus page bill contains something for most, and problems for many. It is the nature of the tax beast that not all taxpayers will be pleased with the outcome. Its all about your personal income and tax situation. Every 1040 is different.

What troubles me most is that the tax reform authors had the opportunity to simplify the tax code. We could have had three tiers instead of seven. Instead, we have the same complicated tax structure my dad complained about in the ’50s. By the way, he was a criminal tax lawyer & CPA working as a special agent in the IRS’s Intelligence Unit (now the C.I.D.). He often complained that the only beneficiaries of the law were tax lawyers and CPA’s. So what is different today? Not much.

And count on this After a short period of time count on followup legislation to fix the mistakes in the current bill. It always happens. The unintended consequences rear their ugly heads, and congress goes “oh, oh”.

First, visit your tax professional or financial guru to see if there is anything you need to do to mitigate any impact on your taxes before the end of the year. Then go forth, enjoy the holidays and don’t fret. Remember that all of our government representatives have our best interest at heart (cough, cough)