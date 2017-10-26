Why Talk When You Can Text? Pat & Michael From “First Day.”

October 25, 2017

A study reveals that Millennials and Generation Z prefer texting than actually talking with their peers. Is that a bad thing? Is that a good thing? Pat Johnston and Michael Percha shared some thoughts about this revelation on First Day.

There was one fascinating part to the study that Michael and I didn’t discuss, showing 62% of young adults would rather leave their wallets at home rather than their smartphones.

At first glance that might seem incredible, but perhaps it’s not as crazy as you think.

Unless I’m driving, I rarely carry my wallet with me, and I’m a Generation X Slacker!!! It’s safe to say that I carry my phone with me for most of the day. There’s more immediate useful information in my phone than in my wallet.

Also, two-thirds of the respondents report they take their phones into the bathroom. Hey, the smartphone is replacing the old-fashioned magazine. Now, you can read everything digitally.

