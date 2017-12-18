Saturday, Dec. 16 concluded the second of two commencement ceremonies at Saginaw Valley State University for the Fall 2017 semester. Rob Vallentine, president and executive director of The Dow Chemical Company Foundation, gave the keynote address to more than 600 graduating students, which included students from the College of Art and Behavioral Sciences, the College of Education and the the College of Science, Engineering and Technology.
SVSU Holds 2nd Commencement Ceremony
