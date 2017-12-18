SVSU Holds 2nd Commencement Ceremony
By Michael Percha
|
Dec 18, 2017 @ 6:03 AM
(photo by Ricardo Quintanilla)

Saturday, Dec. 16 concluded the second of two commencement ceremonies at Saginaw Valley State University for the Fall 2017 semester. Rob Vallentine, president and executive director of The Dow Chemical Company Foundation, gave the keynote address to more than 600 graduating students, which included students from the College of Art and Behavioral Sciences, the College of Education and the the College of Science, Engineering and Technology.

Related Content

Bay County Realtor Charged with Embezzlement
Great Lakes Tech Park Receives State Certification
Saginaw Children’s Zoo to Implement Five Yea...
Michigan PSC Approves Wind Farm Expansion
Two Suspects Wanted for Mt. Pleasant Armed Robbery
Consumers Energy Donates Furniture, Cash To Bay Co...
Comments