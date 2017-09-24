SVSU and GVSU Square Off for “Battle of the Valleys”

Saginaw Valley State University’s annual “Battle of the Valleys” fundraising campaign is underway. For the 15th consecutive year, students at SVSU and Grand Valley State University will compete head-to- head to see who can raise the most money for their respective charities. The fundraiser concludes Saturday, September 30, with the rival football teams squaring off at 7:00 p.m. on the Grand Valley State campus.

SVSU will be raising money for the Saginaw-based Mustard Seed Shelter, a grass roots organization helping local women and children dealing with homelessness. The money raised will help build an addition to double the number of women who can be served at their homeless shelter.

SVSU won “Battle of the Valleys” last year, raising $26,000 for Hidden Harvest. In fact, a 3-foot trophy known as “Victoria” that comes with winning the competition, has remained on the SVSU campus for nine consecutive years.