SVSU Expanding Facilities for Business Programs

Saginaw Valley State University is moving forward with plans for a 40,000 square foot addition to its Malcolm Field Theatre for Performing Arts, which will house its College of Business and Management. SVSU has made a $9.8 million capital outlay request to the state, which received planning authorization approval in the 2018 state budget. The SVSU Foundation has started a fundraising campaign, hoping to raise up to $15 million from private donors.

President Donald Bachand said SVSU is making changes to keep up with rapid changes in the business world, including offering an online MBA this fall. The new College of Business and Management facility will include a Bloomberg Trading Room, along with special labs focusing on innovation, communications, big data and cloud computing. A consumer behavior lab and a focus group lab are also planned. The building will also feature space for increased collaboration with regional businesses.

The project still needs construction authorization from the state, which officials hope will come later this year. The target date to open the new building is the 2019-2020 school year.