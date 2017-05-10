SVRC Marketplace On Track for Spring 2018 Opening

Construction is ready to begin on the SVRC Marketplace in downtown Saginaw, future home of the Downtown Saginaw Farmer’s Market.

In a presentation to the Downtown Saginaw Association Wednesday, May 10, Marketplace Manager Audra Davis laid out the details and plans for the former Saginaw News building at 203 S. Washington, including the farmer’s market, space for several small business vendors, office and retail space for larger businesses and more. Davis expects SVRC to close on the building this month, so contracting firm Spence Brothers will be able to move in and begin construction.

“We’re very excited about seeing that happen. It’s been a long time coming.”

With the grand opening of the Marketplace about a year away, SVRC is looking for more businesses. Several companies have already signed up to lease space, including Spence Brothers, Frankenmuth Credit Union, Central Michigan University Research Center and Westlund Guidance Clinic.

Davis says now is the time to grab that opportunity.

“We have just a couple of suites left. We’re about 70 percent occupied in our space, but there are still about two or three opportunities for new businesses to relocate or start with suite spaces in the 2nd and 3rd floors.”

There will also be space on the ground floor for small retail and farmer’s market vendors.

With several businesses locating to downtown Saginaw, one concern city officials have is over parking. The Dow Event Center and Temple Theater utilize the parking garage at Washington and Johnson and many of the smaller businesses have on-street parking, but projects like the new Delta College facility and the Marketplace promise to bring a lot more people to the area.

However, Davis says parking shouldn’t be an issue for them with parking along the riverfront, on Water St and Federal Ave.

For those interested in leasing space, call (989) 752-6176 or visit www.svrcindustries.com.