Sustaining the Farm After a Disaster

Thursday, February 1, 12:45 pm

Great Lakes Crop Summit – Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

Three Michigan farmers will participate in a panel discussion about how their farm was effected by a major disaster. Bill Hunt and Brent Robinson will talk about how their farms survived devastating fires. Hunt lost a machine shed and lots of equipment. Robinson’s dairy farm suffered a fire to the milking parlor. Gary Randall will discuss the effects of a terrible automobile accident that involved the L.Walther & Sons farm.

Mike Larges, retired Rummel Agency representative, will moderate the discussion.

The Rummel Agency, with locations all across the Great Lakes Bay Region, would like to extend a personal invitation to all the summit attendees to come to their session. It certainly will be worth their time.