Suspicious Saginaw County Death Remains Under Investigation
By Bill Hewitt
|
Jul 4, 2017 @ 9:57 PM
Lt. Mike Gomez and Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel compare notes during the investigation, (WSGW News photo by Michael Percha)

Authorities say the death of a 41-year-old Saginaw County woman remains suspicious. Pathologists said Monday’s autopsy of Evette Vasquez was inconclusive. Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel said it may be two or three weeks before results of toxicology tests determine if alcohol or drugs were involved in the woman’s death.

Vasquez’s body was found in the Saginaw River, near Kochville and Melbourne Roads, in the early morning hours, on June 30th. Investigators said the woman’s boyfriend reported her missing about 3:00 a.m. The pair had been in the Zilwaukee Township area of the R and R Ready Mix plant. The man left the area and returned later and was unable to locate Vasquez and called 911 to report her missing.

Federspiel said the man has been cooperating with detectives.

