Suspects in Kochville Township Robbery Arrested Quickly

A traffic stop in the area of 14th and Fitzhugh streets in Saginaw April 12 resulted in the arrest of three men wanted in connection with a Kochville Township robbery.

Two Saginaw men, ages 19 and 17, and a 19-year-old Detroit man allegedly held up the Marathon Gas Station at 2482 Tittabawassee Rd. around 5:00 a.m., threatening the clerk with an unseen weapon and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of items and possibly cash. Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies and Saginaw Valley State University Police responded to the scene. The clerk was unharmed.

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel says the suspects were apprehended within 10 minutes of receiving the call.

“The description of the suspects and of the vehicle was put out over Saginaw County Central Dispatch, at which point the Saginaw City Police Department picked up on that dispatch and actually saw the vehicle in transport, made the traffic stop and were able to get the three suspects in custody for us.”

Police recovered items that matched the description of what was taken.

Federspiel says though the clerk never saw a weapon, the men may still be charged with armed robbery.

“Under the law, if someone believes that they’re being threatened with a firearm or a weapon, then it could be an armed robbery. And that’s something we’ll be discussing with the prosecutor’s office, and let them be the ultimate decision makers on what charges will be formally brought against the suspects.”

Police are investigating whether the robbery is connected to other recent robberies in the area, including a March 22 robbery at Kuli’s Corner party store at 2425 Mackinaw St. in Saginaw and a April 7 robbery at an Admiral gas station at 6260 State St. in Saginaw Township.