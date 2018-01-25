Suspected Tire Thief Arraigned on Felony Charges

A Buena Vista Township man arrested in Saginaw County on Monday, January 22 for stealing tires from a Thomas Township business parking lot has been charged with four felonies. Saginaw Township detectives conducting a surveillance operation noticed 30-year-old Anthony Young allegedly in the act of stealing rims and tires from a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. After his arrest, Young admitted to being involved with tire and rim thefts spanning several months in multiple counties. He’s been charged with two counts of larceny from a motor vehicle, burglery and larceny from a building. He’s currently out on bond.