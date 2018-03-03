Suspected Central Michigan University Gunman Arrested
By John Hall
Mar 3, 2018 @ 6:02 AM
James Davis Jr. (source: Mt. Pleasant Public Safety)

A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory and then running from campus has been apprehended.

Central Michigan’s Emergency Communication says on its website that James Eric Davis Jr. was arrested without incident early Saturday.

They add Davis was seen on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight.

Police say Friday morning’s shooting at Campbell Hall happened when parents were arriving to pick up students for the beginning of a week-long spring break.

More than 100 police officers, some heavily armed in camouflage uniforms, had searched neighborhoods near the C-M-U campus.

The university identified the two dead as Davis’ mother Diva Davis and father James Davis Sr., a part-time police officer in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood.

