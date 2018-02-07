Suspect Sought in Saginaw Robbery, Beating

Saginaw Police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in a severe beating and robbery Tuesday in a downtown Saginaw office building. It happened about 9:45 a.m., at 100 south Jefferson, Suite 401. The victim was a 65-year-old woman who works in the building. She was robbed of her purse and severely beaten. After first being taken to Covenant HealthCare, the victim was airlifted to U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor due to the extent of her injuries. She was able to give a description of the suspect to detectives, saying he was a black man about 30, who attacked her from behind.

Detectives have surveillance footage from inside the building, showing the suspect going in and out of the elevator and suite 401. They’re also looking for more video from nearby businesses. The victim’s purse, and a tan Carhartt jacket with blood on it that the suspect had been wearing, were found in a dumpster.

Saginaw Police and State Police are working on this case. If you have any information call Saginaw Police (989)759-1251, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800422-JAIL. (photo/video courtesy Saginaw Police Dept.)