Suspect Sought in Bay County Break-ins

State Police at the Tri-City post are asking for help in finding a suspect in several home break-ins. Since January, they’ve been investigating three incidents where a man knocked on doors or rang doorbells of homes in northern Bay County. If someone answered, he would say he was looking for a lost pet. If not, the suspect would check for unlocked doors or windows and go inside the home, stealing cash and prescription drugs. The incidents happened during the day, when most people are away or at work.

The man is described as white with dark hair and a thin build. He’s believed to be in his mid-twenties and was driving a black vehicle, possibly a Chrysler 300, with chrome wheels and chrome accents.

If you have any information about the suspect, call Detective/Sgt. Bill Arndt, 989-495-5559.

(photos courtesy MSP, Tri-City Post)